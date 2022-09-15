AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman approached a McDonald’s drive-thru on foot with her 7-year-old child and, while arguing with a worker, brandished a handgun, Akron police said.

It happened Wednesday at the McDonald’s store in the 200 block of East Exchange Street, according to a news release.

An employee told police the 35-year-old woman went through the drive-thru on foot and “became confrontational” with a worker. She then took out a handgun, racked the slide and threatened the worker, before leaving on foot. With her was her 7-year-old child, according to the report.

She was later arrested a block away. Police recovered a handgun during the search.

She was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and having weapons while under disability, according to the release. The child was temporarily placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.