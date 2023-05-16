YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown woman managed to trick a man who was holding her in her home by asking if she could take her dog out to go to the bathroom.

James Toney, 46, of Boardman, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Reports said police were called about 4:30 a.m. on Monday to the 500 block of West Hylda Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and woman, and when police arrived, they found Toney in the street and arrested him.

The woman who called 911 was also in the street walking her dog, reports said. Reports said the woman told police that she was sleeping when Toney woke her up and accused her of cheating on him. He repeatedly asked her if another man was in the house with her and where that other man was, reports said.

The woman told police that she and Toney are married, but they do not live together.

The woman told police that Toney was pointing a gun at her while he was in the home, but she managed to get outside to call 911 when she told him her dog was whimpering and needed to go outside.

When the woman got outside, she called 911.

Police did not find a gun on Toney when he was arrested.