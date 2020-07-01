Police: Woman stabbed neighbor in fight, left her for dead in front of Akron home

Editor’s Note: The video above is more on a search for teen armed robbery suspects in Akron.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Euclid Ave. around 6 p.m.

According to a press release, police found a 41-year-old woman lying in front of a home with a stab wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital and has not been identified.

After developing information, officers located the suspect at a nearby home. The suspect, identified as Cher Wagner, 33, was arrested.

Cher Wagner, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Investigators believe Wagner stabbed the victim during a dispute. She has been charged with murder, and was taken to the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

