AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was robbed while depositing money at a dollar store along North Main Street.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dollar General, 600 N. Main St., according to a news release from the city police department.

The 42-year-old victim told police she was at the counter trying to deposit money into her Cash App account. The suspect, who was in line behind her, then pulled out a handgun and demanded her money. The suspect made off with the cash after a struggle but left the gun on the counter.

Police later determined it was a BB gun.

(Akron Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man aged 35 years old to 40 years old, standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing about 150 pounds to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a neon-yellow T-shirt, gray pants with lines on the side and black shoes with white trim, as well as a green-colored camouflage-style mask.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her arm and foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website