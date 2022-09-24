Editor’s note: The details of this story are disturbing.

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer.

Officers learned the woman was “in crisis” and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.

Police caught up with her along Interstate 271 near the state Route 303 exit. She got out of the vehicle and “poured a flammable liquid on herself,” reads the release. During an altercation with an officer, she used a lighter to ignite herself.

The officer put out the flames and called Richfield EMS to the scene. Both the officer and the victim were taken to a hospital for burns.

The officer was treated and released. The victim, whom police have not identified, remained hospitalized.

The incident is under investigation and police aren’t offering any more details.

***If you are having suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.***