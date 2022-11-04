BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman were taken into custody after police said the woman assaulted a Boardman officer early Saturday morning while she was in a Halloween costume dressed as a cop.

Officers initiated the traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. after the vehicle went through the white stop line and stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the intersection, according to a police report.

Officers pulled over Kylee Danus, 22, and Timothy Wilkes, 34 inside the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. Danus told police that she and Wilkes were headed home to New Castle, Pennsylvania after seeing a movie. Reports said Danus was in a police officer Halloween costume. Danus told police that she did not have a valid license due to her having citations and fines, the report stated.

When police asked for Wilkes’ identification, he did not provide it, and Danus said that he had a warrant out for his arrest, the report stated. Police said Danus, who was agitated, told police that the warrant wasn’t valid, though, because she falsely claimed that Wilkes assaulted her after a previous fight between the two, leading to the charge.

After the warrant was confirmed, police said Danus continued to yell at officers and be uncooperative.

Danus eventually got out of the vehicle, but police said she kept pulling away from them and resisting arrest. She was eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser, but once she was in the back seat, reports said that the woman lifted her leg and kicked at an officer’s arm.

Danus was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer. She was also issued citations for having no driver’s license and improper backing.

Reports said that officers found marijuana in the vehicle and in a bag in Wilkes’ pocket.

Wilkes was transported to the Mahoning County Jail pending his extradition to New Castle, Pennsylvania on the warrant.