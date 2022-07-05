AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the late hours of July 4, Akron police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard after a man reported finding a 25-year-old woman injured. Arriving just before midnight, EMS found the woman had been shot and took her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Officers said they searched the scene and found a bullet had gone through the front window of the home, leaving it shattered. They also found 9mm casings on a boat dock just across the lake from where the victim lives.

Detectives are reportedly exploring the possibility that nearby celebratory gunfire was behind the shooting. A suspect is unknown at this time.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to Akron police at 30-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.