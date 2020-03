CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was found in the street early Tuesday.

Police responded to Reyburn Rd. and Hillsboro just before 3 a.m.

According to police, the woman had been shot in the head.

She died at the hospital.

The woman has not been identified.

If you can help, you can provide an anonymous tip at (216)25-CRIME.