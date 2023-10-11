WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A man is in police custody in connection to a domestic disturbance after which officers found a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Police officers responded just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 9, to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 19700 block of Sunset Drive, according to a news release, which is near the intersection of Midway Avenue.

First responders transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 46-year-old Amanda S. Williams of Warrensville Heights.

One man was arrested and is now in the Warrensville Heights jail, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.