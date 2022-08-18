AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A driver told police she was nearly carjacked near West Market and West streets.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to a news release.

The 58-year-old woman told police a black SUV pulled up behind her and a man carrying a handgun “got out and ran up to her car.” He put the gun to her head and struck her when she “refused his demand,” according to the report.

The woman reportedly blasted the man with pepper spray and was able to drive away. The suspect got back in the waiting SUV and fled south along Maple Street.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build and medium to long braids or dreadlocks. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-gray jeans and red-and-white tennis shoes, as well as a surgical mask.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect and determine whether this incident is connected to other similar crimes in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Akron Police Department detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Tips can also be delivered to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677). You can also text TIPSCO to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.