Police: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Shaker Heights grocery store parking lot

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A woman who was struck by a vehicle in a Shaker Heights grocery store parking lot earlier this week has died from her injuries.

According to investigators, Shaker Heights police officers were called to the parking lot of Heinen’s Grocery on Chagrin Boulevard around 4:22 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that a driver hit a 73-year-old woman and parked vehicles while backing out of a handicapped space. Witnesses said the driver was leaving the scene.

Emergency personnel attended to the woman’s injuries, while officers stopped the driver, a 68-year-old Cleveland woman, in the parking lot.

Both were taken to a local hospital and the pedestrian died from her injuries, investigators said.

The incident is under investigation and may include criminal charges.