EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman called the police Saturday afternoon saying she was chasing down her stolen vehicle through East Cleveland.

The call came in around noon, after an East Cleveland police officer had just reported seeing two cars engaging in what appeared to be a high-speed chase.

The woman reportedly told the dispatcher she was going to get her Chevy Cobalt back whether authorities helped or not. At that point the dispatcher told her to stop perusing the other driver so officers could handle the situation.

East Cleveland police said the driver went toward Arlington Avenue, then cut through a field and bushes, landing in an apartment complex parking lot. The male driver reportedly then ran away and police did not catch him. However, police say they do know who the suspect is and that he has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

An investigation is still underway, but police did say no one was injured.