PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has been charged after reportedly kicking a child at a Parma Heights daycare Monday.

According to a statement from the Parma Heights Police Department on Friday, 59-year-old Isabelita Garcia was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor endangering children.

According to the statement, on Monday around 4:45 p.m., the Parma Heights Police Department got a call from the parents of a 2-year-old who said their child was kicked by an employee at the Play Academy Daycare located on the 6200 block of Pearl Road.

Officers responded to the scene, where the 2-year-old did not appear to be injured and did not need medical attention at the time.

According to the statement on Friday, Garcia was terminated from the Play Academy. Her case will be heard in the Parma Municipal Court.

No further details were made available.

Fox 8 News did reach out to Play Academy, but has not yet heard back.