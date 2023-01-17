AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.

The 29-year-old woman had stopped at the West Cedar Street and Dart Avenue intersection just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from city police.

The suspect opened her car door, punched her in the face multiple times and shouted “give me,” according to the release. At the time, the woman was speaking with her husband on speakerphone, “which may have prevented the situation from escalating further,” reads the release.

The suspect fled the scene empty-handed, and the woman soon after called for the police.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 130 pounds to 145 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants and a white scarf that covered his face, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847). Anonymous tips can also be provided via:

Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677) Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637 Texting Tips411 The Akron Police Department app, a link to which can be found on the department’s website