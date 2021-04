NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A woman suffered minor injuries in a one-car crash in Newburgh Heights.

It happened on Beta Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday. Video released by police showed her vehicle slamming into a parked car, then rolling over.

Police said the driver admitted to using heroin right before the crash. She’s charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

Newburgh Heights police said it’s a grim reminder of the dangers of driving while intoxicated.