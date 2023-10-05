AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a speeding SUV and thrown nearly 80 feet in a hit-and-run is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the 200 block of East Market Street, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.

The woman was crossing the street when she was hit and critically injured. She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her name is being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

The vehicle’s speed was “a contributing factor” in the crash, police said. The vehicle is described as a silver SUV of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website