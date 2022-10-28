OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two boys reportedly fired BB pellets from an SUV, striking a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, along the road.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at a riding ring in the 6200 block of Lewis Road in Olmsted Township, according to a police report.

One alleged victim, a 38-year-old North Olmsted woman, told township police she saw the “newer model,” red SUV speeding along the road, carrying the two boys and being driven by a girl. The woman was with her 12-year-old daughter, who was on horseback when police met them at a bridle trail along Barrett Road.

The woman said she confronted the juveniles as they sped by, according to the report. The SUV then turned around and moved toward her “at a high rate of speed.” The woman told police she stepped in front of the vehicle.

“All parties exchanged profanities directed toward each other and during the confrontation, the males shot ‘a spray’ of BBs” at the woman and her daughter, Patrolman Ryan Hare wrote in his report.

Both were struck with the pellets but declined medical attention, the report states. The woman said she intends to pursue charges if the juveniles are identified.

Police on Saturday checked with neighbors for camera footage of the incident, the report shows.