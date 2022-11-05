Police and witness help rescue very ill dog (Credit: Richmond Heights police)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS – A dog left for dead is getting a second chance thanks to another dog owner, a local veterinarian and police.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel and Sgt. Don Stocum said a white, female pit bull was spotted by a resident walking his dog in a wooded area near the county airport at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

“She was very emaciated and had a hard time walking,” Stocum said.

The chief tells us officers coaxed the dog to get her in the cruiser.

“They knew she needed to get medical help as soon as possible,” the chief said.

Stocum said VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists in Warrensville Heights offered to treat the dog.

“I got an update and she is doing very well and expected to make a full recovery,” Stocum said. He added that the dog is very sweet.

If anyone knows the owner please call 216-486-1234, Reference Report #2201942.