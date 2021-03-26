Police warn Ohioans of package thieves, encourage use of USPS boxes

BATH, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Bath are warning residents of package thefts.

**Watch our I-Team investigation above on how mail delays are impacting IRS payments**

According to a post of the police department’s Facebook page, suspects have recently been stealing packages from mailboxes.

Police say the areas of Hametown and Granger Road have been targeted.

The suspects have also been stealing outgoing mail from boxes with elevated flags.

Bath Police Department is encouraging residents to use a USPS mailbox for outgoing mail and to track packages to confirm delivery.