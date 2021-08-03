Police warn Brooklyn Heights residents after bear confirmed in area

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Brooklyn Heights Police Department is warning residents after wildlife officials confirmed a bear in the residential area of Tuxedo and North.

According to village police, a bear hasn’t been spotted at this time, but there’s confirmed evidence and tracks in the area. They said the bear appears to only come out late at night or in the early morning.

Officials are warning residents to keep an eye on children and their pets.

Residents are also being asked to remove bird feeders and take the trash out Friday morning to avoid contact with the animal.

