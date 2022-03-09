Police warms public about recent trend where kids shoot airsoft, BB guns at random people

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake police are looking into a recent trend involving kids shooting airsoft or BB guns at random people.

According to police, they’ve received numerous calls where juveniles have fired these “toy” guns at citizens in the city.

According to investigators, there are reports that suspects involved have been recording it and posting on social media apps like TikTok.

Westlake police wants everyone to know that not only can it lead to injuries, but firing one of these projectiles could easily be mistaken by a victim or police officer as a real firearm.

Police is asking parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of doing this.

“We need your help in preventing a tragic accident before it happens and want all to be aware that criminal charges will be filed against anyone caught doing this,” police said in announcement on Facebook.

No serious injuries have been reported as of yet.