Police want to ID group using outboard motor in Mentor Marsh

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Mentor Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group seen buzzing through the Mentor Marsh on Saturday.

Park staff tried to stop them, but they fled out of the marina and onto Lake Erie, the city of Mentor said. It happened at about 5:15 p.m.

Outboard motors are prohibited in the Mentor Marsh because they can cause damage. The area is also home to wildlife, and used by kayakers and paddleboarders.

Anyone with information should message the Mentor Police Department on Facebook.

Here are the latest stories from FOX8.com: