ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police body camera footage will be released Tuesday of last week’s house raid that sent a 17-month-old baby to the hospital. The person the police were looking for does not live at that home.

The mayor of Elyria has ordered a full investigation into Wednesday’s incident and said body camera footage from several officers will be released by the end of the day Tuesday. He calls the allegations against the police department extreme and deeply concerning.

The family who lives on Parmely Avenue said the person who they were looking for is a past tenant of a past owner. They said they had told police that the last five times they came to the house searching for him.

On Wednesday, police used a flash bag grenade which the family said injured their baby who was already on a ventilator and awaiting surgery for a heart defect.

Police said flash bangs were detonated outside the home and the baby was not exposed to any chemical agents. But the family said the grenade caused burns to the toddler’s lungs.

“As they are banging on the door they throw the flash bang through the window and it goes over top of here and hits the baby and the baby is covered in glass,” said Reida Jennings, the baby’s great aunt.

The baby’s mother, Courtney Price, said they did not give her baby care fast enough and would not let her go to him for 40 minutes while she was handcuffed outside.

“I kept screaming ‘my baby my baby he’s on a ventilator my babies in the house,’” said Price. “They told me, don’t worry about my baby.”

Elyria Police say they called an ambulance to the scene to provide medical attention to the baby. Police say any allegations of chemical exposure or lack of medical care are false.

The Mayor of Elyria says he is reviewing all footage and promises it will be released quickly.