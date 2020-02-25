Police: Video in Parma shows pursuit of vehicle involved in felonious assault of an officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- Parma police on Tuesday shared video of a pursuit of a vehicle that they say was involved in a felonious assault on a police officer in North Olmsted on Feb. 13.

The chase in Parma happened on Feb. 15. Parma police say their case will be presented directly to the grand jury for charges.

Earlier this month, North Olmsted police shared images from surveillance cameras at the Great Norther Mall of an alleged shoplifter.

Last week, two suspects were arrested: the alleged shoplifter identified by police as Kristayln Marcum, and the getaway driver who allegedly struck a police officer as they left the scene. That suspect was identified as Jamal Samhan.

On Monday, Marcum appeared in court and bond was set at $100,000.

