GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A driver who fled from police early Sunday morning struck multiple vehicles, killing one person and injuring others in Garfield Heights, police said.

Police spotted an SUV without any registration traveling south along Turney Road at a “very high rate of speed,” at 4 a.m. Sunday, Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye told FOX 8.

The vehicle made a sudden U-turn near the officer, and began traveling north along Turney Road, according to the release. The officer pursued with lights and siren activated, “but the suspect vehicle increased its speed and fled,” Kaye wrote.

Seconds later, the vehicle struck two others just north of Grand Division Avenue in Cleveland. The driver of one vehicle sustained “serious injuries” and later died at a hospital. Other occupants whose vehicles were struck sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Kaye.

The suspect fled on foot and had not been found as of Monday morning. The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Infiniti SUV, was reported stolen in Brookpark. A loaded firearm was also recovered.

The crash is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit. Garfield Heights detectives are looking for the suspect.