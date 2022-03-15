Police use restaurant receipt to track suspect accused of stabbing, killing Florida couple

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WJW) – Police have arrested the man accused of stabbing and killing a Florida couple who were headed home from Bike Week in Daytona Beach earlier this month.

32-year-old Jean Robert Macean was arrested on March 10, four days after the husband and wife were murdered. Macean is now facing two counts of first-degree murder, according to Daytona Beach police.

48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman – both residents of Daytona Beach – were discovered dead just before 2 a.m. on March 6.

Police say they were able to locate Macean less than 24 hours after a $50k award was offered for any information leading to his arrest.

According to a report from WESH 2, restaurant server Valerie Court recognized the suspect in photos as the man she served hours before the gruesome murder happened. She kept the credit card receipt he used and gave it to police who used it to track him to a home and arrest him, the Orlando news source says.

He’s booked at the Orange County Jail.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind these murders.