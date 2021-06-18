Police use pepper balls, K-9’s to break up crowd of nearly 1,000 at Pinecrest

by: Talia Naquin

Courtesy: J Zampini

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orange Village Police Department called on several surrounding departments to help disperse a large crowd of juveniles that had gathered at Pinecrest Thursday night.

According to police, there were an estimated 800 to 1000 juveniles who showed up for a free movie.

Police say several fights broke out, and officers used sirens, K-9’s, pepper spray, and pepper balls.

In a press release, Orange Village police say seven juveniles were arrested and turned over to their parents.

No one was hurt and no property damage occurred, according to police.

