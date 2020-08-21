Police: Two vehicles stolen from Rocky River; one valued at more than $98,000

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Rocky River police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen on the same day this week.

According to the department, dispatch received both calls on August 16.

A resident on Avalon Drive reported that someone took their 2020 Lincoln Aviator from the driveway, which had the keys still in it. The vehicle was recovered the next day in Cleveland.

A couple of blocks away on Eriewood Drive, a resident said someone stole his 2020 white Porsche Macan from the driveway. The SUV, valued at more than $98,000, had been left unlocked with the key inside.

There are no suspects at this time.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: