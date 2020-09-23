Police: Two people shot multiple times in Canton drive-by

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a double shooting.
It happened Wednesday just after midnight.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Newton Ave. NW, according to a press release.
The officers found two male victims lying in the street.
Both had been shot multiple times, police say.
Police believe the suspects were in a car and shot them as they drove by.
A parked vehicle and a home in the area were also hit with bullets.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored minivan.
According to police, the victims’ conditions are unknown.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
