Police: Two people shot multiple times in Canton drive-by

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a double shooting.

It happened Wednesday just after midnight.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Newton Ave. NW, according to a press release.

The officers found two male victims lying in the street.

Both had been shot multiple times, police say.

Police believe the suspects were in a car and shot them as they drove by.

A parked vehicle and a home in the area were also hit with bullets.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored minivan.

According to police, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

