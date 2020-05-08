Police: Two men accused of breaking into Dollar General in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a Dollar General on April 22.

According to the department, store is located at 3040 Fulton Road.

The suspects reportedly used a large rock to smash out a window to get inside. Police said they took multiple cigarettes and speakers.

One of the suspects was said to be wearing a black jacket, black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. The other was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone who may recognize these individuals should call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Below are photos from the surveillance cameras inside the store.