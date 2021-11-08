Police trying to identify person accused of stealing package in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Video from a doorbell security camera caught a suspect stealing a package off of a victim’s front porch in a Euclid neighborhood last Thursday, police said.

Police are now releasing pictures of the incident to the FOX 8 I-Team and are hoping you can help them identify the suspect.

“This person didn’t even do a lot to disguise themselves,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “They just walked up and took the package off of the porch.”

The theft happened last Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in Euclid.

“The victim didn’t get her package, so she decided to check her door bell camera video and that’s when she discovered the theft,” the chief said. “She does not know the suspect.”

According to Euclid police reports, the city averages about five package thefts a month. However, that amount increases during the holidays.

Other communities, such a Mentor, also notice increases this time of year.

Mentor police have started using bait packages with tracking devices in them to help catch suspects.

To avoid becoming a victim to a “porch pirate,” police recommend using curbside pickup if you are ordering from a local store or having your packages delivered to your work.

“I also think one of the biggest things too is just knowing your neighbors and counting on your neighbors to help,” the chief said. “Ask your neighbors to look out for a package and if they are going to be home, they can take it in and you can do the same for them.”