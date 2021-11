AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is trying to uncover the identity of a young woman who was killed on I-76 Sunday.

According to police, a driver headed westbound approaching the Wolf Ledges overpass hit the woman when she stepped into the road.

Police say the young woman died at the hospital.

They believe she is between 18 and 25-years-old, 5’2” and 150 lbs.

She is white with brown hair.

If you can help police, call (330)375-2506.