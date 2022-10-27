EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Three males who fought with several Shaw High School students this week were trespassing, school officials told FOX 8.

The three males, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came to the Euclid Avenue campus while students were being let out on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a Wednesday statement from the district.

One of those three alleged trespassers fell into a seizure and was taken from the campus by first responders, school officials said.

East Cleveland police assisted administrators “in clearing the altercation off school grounds,” the statement reads.