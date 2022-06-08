Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron police chief will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon related to the beating death of a teenager.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found near the basketball courts of the I Promise School last week. He died after suffering blunt force head injury. The police investigation remains ongoing and have not made any arrests.

Tuesday Liming’s family questioned the safety of the area and encouraged people who can help in the investigation to come forward.

Akron Police said the teenager and his friends were involved in a fight the evening of his death with a group of males who were playing basketball on the property. Liming was knocked unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan will also attend the press conference.

