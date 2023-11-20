[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are expected to provide more details on the investigation into the deaths of two children and two adults, which were discovered Sunday morning.

Police responded to the East 9th Street home at about 10 a.m., after receiving reports of loose dogs in the area.

Investigators found an unsecured door and, inside, four people dead, including two young children and two adults. Their identities have not been revealed.

A media briefing is set for 3 p.m. on Monday at the police station.