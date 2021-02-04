Police: Three shot in Elyria following argument at house party

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three people were found shot in Elyria.

Police were called to the 200 block of Seventh Street to reports of shots fired at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot. They were taken to Elyria Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe there was a party at the house, and an argument started. They believe the shootings took place both inside and outside of the house.

There were no arrests.

The shooting is still under investigation.