CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department says it is investigating a threat made via social media to Cuyahoga Falls High School.

According to police, a student received a threat from an unknown individual Thursday morning threatening to come to the school.

That prompted a lockdown at the school. Police also responded to the scene.

According to the police department, the high school then began contacting parents to allow them to pick up their children.

Police later learned that the threat originated from outside the U.S. Police say they are actively investigating.