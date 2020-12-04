Police: Threat at Rubbermaid facility in Mogadore made by worker

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – The Mogadore Police Department says it has a suspect in custody in connection with a bomb threat made at the Newell Rubbermaid facilities in Mogadore and Akron.

According to police, Akron dispatchers received a call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday from a person who claimed a bomb had been placed in a car in the parking lot.

Officers were dispatched to 3200 Gilchrist and 3009 Gilchrist.

Police received another call at 4:30 a.m. indicating that the officers were being watched during the search.

The Rubbermaid facility in Mogadore that they were searching at that time was evacuated.

At the same time, investigators were searching the apartment of Rottenez T. Watkins,44, in Akron.

Law enforcement found several cell phones, including one they believe the calls were made from, several laptops, and a gun.

Newell says Watkins was a temp who was employed through a contracted agency.

Mogadore police said he was terminated shortly after the first call was made, however, Newell said he was terminated yesterday prior to the incident.

Watkins faces multiple charges including inducing panic.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8