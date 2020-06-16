Breaking News
Police: Teen killed in golf cart accident in Catawba Island Township

CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A teenager has passed away following a golf cart incident, police confirm.

On June 11, emergency responders were called to a private residence after a 14-year-old girl reportedly fell out of a golf cart being driven by a 13-year-old and hit her head.

The injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter, where she later died days later, police said.

Catawba Island Township police are still investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred off of Carolina Avenue.

