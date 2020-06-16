Police: Teen killed in golf cart accident in Catawba Island Township

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A teenager has passed away following a golf cart incident, police confirm.

On June 11, emergency responders were called to a private residence after a 14-year-old girl reportedly fell out of a golf cart being driven by a 13-year-old and hit her head.

The injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter, where she later died days later, police said.

Catawba Island Township police are still investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred off of Carolina Avenue.