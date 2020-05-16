1  of  4
Breaking News
Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Coronavirus headlines: Latest for May 16, 2020 Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Police: Teen accidentally hits and kills dad while he’s teaching her how to park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WJW) — A man is dead after his 15-year-old daughter accidentally hit him while he was teaching her how to back into a parking space.

According to WSB, the 46-year-old victim got out of the truck to give her instructions. As he was standing at the front of the vehicle, she accelerated while still in drive.

She reportedly went over a parking curb and struck him before crashing into a tree.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the girl trying to help her father. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

*Read more Florida stories, here.*

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral