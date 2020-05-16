Police: Teen accidentally hits and kills dad while he’s teaching her how to park

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WJW) — A man is dead after his 15-year-old daughter accidentally hit him while he was teaching her how to back into a parking space.

According to WSB, the 46-year-old victim got out of the truck to give her instructions. As he was standing at the front of the vehicle, she accelerated while still in drive.

She reportedly went over a parking curb and struck him before crashing into a tree.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the girl trying to help her father. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

