Police: Tallmadge school bus aide arrested, accused of touching students inappropriately

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — A Tallmadge school bus aide was arrested and charged after he allegedly touched students inappropriately.

According to Tallmadge police, 32-year-old Howard T. Franklin, of Tallmadge, was employed with Tallmadge Schools last September. He was terminated from his employment with the district later that month when the allegations against him surfaced.

Investigators determined that he touched five girls between the ages of 6 and 9 years old on the outside of their clothing.

Franklin was charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of attempt gross sexual imposition. Police say the charges were enhanced because the victims are under 13 years of age.

Tallmadge police say gross sexual imposition is a third-degree felony and carries a mandatory prison term.

Franklin is currently in Summit County Jail and being held on a $500,000 cash bond following his initial appearance before Stow Municipal Court.