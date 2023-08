CLEVELAND (WJW) — A SWAT team is on the scene in the 3700 block of East 55 according to Cleveland Police.

Police say the man inside the home has fired two gunshots.

The man is approximately 60-years-old according to a police spokesperson.

Police told Fox 8 News the man is “barricaded inside the home.”

No injuries are reported.

