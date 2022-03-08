Police: Suspects tried breaking into ATM with sledgehammer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information on a group who tried to break into an ATM on the city’s east side.

It happened at the Huntington Bank ATM on St. Clair Avenue near East 106th Street shortly before 2 a.m. on March 2. Investigators released photos of the suspects on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene after the alarm sounded. They found a three-door, white van and a male hitting the ATM with a sledgehammer. The suspect jumped into the van and drove away when he saw police. According to the police report, the vehicle stopped on East 107th Street and four people ran out.

Officers toured the area, but didn’t find the suspects.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Police said the van was reported stolen in Euclid. Inside the vehicle, officers found a power saw, a crowbar, chains and a sledgehammer, the police report said.

(FOX 8 photo)

The ATM was heavily damaged, but the suspects were not able to open it.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.