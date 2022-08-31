STOW, Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said.

Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.

Smith-Johnson was driving west along Kent Road in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when he allegedly entered a coned-off work zone and struck two members of a road crew that was painting roadway markings. Emergency crews came to the scene and gave first aid.

The two men, ages 22 and 51, were transported to Summa Health System Akron Campus with “critical injuries,” according to the report. Their identities have not been released.

Witnesses said both Smith-Johnson and his female passenger fled on foot after the crash. The woman was found soon after the crash. She was treated for minor injuries and released without charges. Police brought in a K-9 officer to track Smith-Johnson. They found him hiding in the yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kent Road and arrested him.

A breath test showed Smith-Johnson had a blood-alcohol level of 0.086, which is over the state’s legal limit of 0.08.

Smith-Johnson was taken to the Stow city jail, then later the Macedonia jail.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Stow Municipal Court, where he faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault and a felony count of failing to stop after an accident, as well as traffic citations for operating a vehicle while impaired, reckless operation and speeding.

His bond was set at $10,000 or 10% cash or surety, court records show. He has not entered a plea for any of the charges, which have been bound over.