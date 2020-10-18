Police: Suspect who shot at people at a campground dead after fleeing from officers

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police say one man is dead, following an incident that was first reported as a domestic dispute at a campground Saturday.

On the way to check out the scene at Mohican Reservation Campground around 6:40 p.m., Loudonville police officers were reportedly informed that a male suspect had set a tent on fire, was shooting a gun at people and was trying to leave the scene, supposedly with a child in tow.

Arriving at the campground, officers saw the suspect speeding away in a car, and police began to chase him on Wally Road toward Loudonville. After rolling over a deflation device that other officers had laid across the road, the suspect continued to drive on two wheels until finally stopping at North Market Street and Campbell Street.

Police said that the suspect exited the vehicle with a visible handgun and that “shots were fired.” Loudonville EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No one was reported injured at the campground and no officers were hurt. Authorities, including the Ohio Bureau of Investigations, are still investigating the incident.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: