SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Police fired shots near Roxbury Elementary School Thursday morning while pursuing an armed suspect fleeing a stolen minivan.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. along Solon Boulevard, according to a Thursday news release. Solon police were pursuing a stolen Honda minivan believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery that took place on Tuesday, April 4.

The minivan fled south on SOM Center Road, then west on Arthur Road, then north on Solon Boulevard, where the suspect rear-ended another vehicle near the elementary school, and came to a stop, according to police. The suspect got out of the car with a loaded handgun, police said.

“Shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot southeast-bound through some backyards,” reads the release. “After a short foot chase, the suspect surrendered.”

A Solon police officer was involved in the shooting, according to the release. Lt. William Vajdich later clarified that the officer fired more than once at the suspect, who was not struck. Police do not yet know if the suspect fired his gun.

“This is all part of the investigation, which is ongoing,” Vajdich wrote in an email.

The school was placed into lockdown Thursday, which was later lifted. The school remained open as of Thursday afternoon.

“They will follow up with alternative dismissal instructions for the end of the school day as necessary,” reads the release.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was rear-ended suffered minor injuries, police said. Police didn’t find any property damage or injuries elsewhere in the vicinity of the shooting.

Solon Boulevard remains closed between Arthur Road and Orchard Road, police said Thursday.

Police may release new information on Friday, according to the release.