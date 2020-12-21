Police: Suspect arrested after 19-year-old shot, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police have reportedly arrested a man suspected of being part of a shooting incident that left one man dead in Cleveland last night.

Called to the corner of Avalon Road and Euclid Avenue around 9:55 p.m., police reportedly found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. The victim, 19 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An initial investigation found that the shooting took place at the Popeye’s parking lot on Euclid Avenue. Allegedly, the victim and a woman met up with the suspect to possibly purchase a firearm. However, a fight reportedly took place and shots were fired.

The woman drove the victim away, but crashed on Avalon Road.

Police said the suspected shooter, also 19, was found in Euclid, taken to University Hospitals for a gunshot wound to the leg, released and arrested.

An investigation is currently underway.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: