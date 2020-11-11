Police: Sun glare caused driver to turn in front of motorcycle, causing deadly crash in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to the intersection of W. Erie Ave. and Oak Point Rd.

According to police, the driver of a Ford Escape failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle.



The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

He was not wearing a helmet.

He’s been identified as Robert Evans, 60, of Lorain.

The other driver was also treated for injuries.

Police believe sun glare was a factor.

No one has been charged.