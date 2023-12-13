AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City police in Akron are looking for a man they said shot and killed a store clerk after his cash was rejected for being in poor condition.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Borders Drive Thru along South Arlington Street, according to a Wednesday news release from police.

Officers arrived on-scene to find the 21-year-old employee “critically injured” with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the release. The employee was pronounced dead minutes later.

Investigators learned the suspect came to the store on foot, and tried to buy a Black & Mild. He handed the clerk “a bill in poor and unacceptable condition,” reads the release.

The suspect argued with the clerk and drew a firearm, demanding the cigar. The clerk gave him the cigar and asked him to leave. But the suspect then shot at least twice at a group of workers inside, hitting the clerk, according to the release. He then fled on foot.

Detectives are now trying to identify the suspect, described as a Black man between 18 years old and 25 years old.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website