Police stop speeding driver, then help set up new TV

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJW)– Police in Michigan went out of their way to help a man having a bad day.

Sterling Heights officers stopped a 79-year-old man named David for speeding on Sept. 30.

The driver, who was crying and upset, said his wife is sick and his son has special needs. He told the officer he bought a new TV for his wife, but couldn’t hook it up and had been driving to different stores for help.

“I tell you, everything is going wrong,” David can be heard saying to police in the dash camera video. He said he’s not good with new technology and his old TV was a tube television.

After trying to troubleshoot the problem, the officer let David off with a warning and a promise: He would come set up the TV.

An hour later, Officer Kevin Coates and two others installed the TV, hooked it up to the cable and showed David how to work it.

“With all the obstacles in today’s world, a little compassion and understanding goes a long way,” the police department said.